Cardington schools updated on COVID

Brian Petrie, Cardington-Lincoln School District superintendent, gave an update on the COVID Dashboard when the board of education met this week.

He described the program, which is on the district’s web site, and states building by building the number of staff members or students who have or been exposed to the virus. This is done in cooperation with the parents who communicate with them and the Morrow County Health District.

He asked that parents let him know as soon as possible if they have the virus, so it can be posted. He is in contact with the health department on a daily basis.

Petrie cited a recent case in which he sent a note that there was a positive case in the building and “because of our conversations with parents, etc. we have been able to notify all of our contacts before the letter goes out. We are required that with in 24 hours of getting a notification to send out those e-mails to those affected.”

Board president Pat Clark thanked the superintendent and staff for their handling of the COVID situation.

“We are lucky that we have not had to go virtual,” she said.

In other business:

• Petrie said the Seamless Summer Food distribution will continue the remainder of the school year with breakfast and lunches served to students through the remainder of the school year. He said students who are remote can also pick up lunches.

• He recognized the school’s FFA class for attaining a ranking of being one of the top 200 chapters or top three percent in the nation. He quoted details of the chapter’s achievement on the national scene submitted by chapter advisor Erin Woolett.

• Board member Quinn Maceyko gave an update on the Strategic Planning committee. The next meeting will be held in the high school on Nov. 24.

• Petrie gave three options to be considered for the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Following the explanation of its benefits by district treasurer, Jon Mason, the board approved IGS as the electricity provider for the district through January, 2024.

• Petrie cited the hundreds of miniature flags placed around the drive to the high school. This was compliments of the FFA Chapter and the art classes of Mrs. Etgen in recognition of Veterans Day and the many people who have served the country.

• The board accepted the donations of $325 to the Cardington-Lincoln cross country team coaches account and donation of hand sanitizers and face masks from Marion Lowe’s, approximately $1,200 in value.

• Accepted was the resignation of school psychologist Tab Walls effective Jan. 15, 2021.