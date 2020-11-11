Veterans Day observed in Mount Gilead — Photos by Alberta Stojkovic

Veterans Day at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month held in Mount Gilead. Morrow County remembered the service and sacrifice of veterans. The first Veterans Day was on Nov. 11, 1919 and was named Armistice Day to honor veterans of World War I.
Some of the veterans who received bricks at the courthouse memorial are from left: Courtney Reeve, Burgess Castle, Sam Reeve, Mayor Jamie Brucker, Melodie Conley for Harold Heacock, Sam Grimm who came from Fort Wayne, Indiana and Speaker Frank Hickman II.
Veterans Day speaker Frank Hickman served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He thanked all the veterans for their service and read the oath that each enlisted person makes to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
From left: Mount Gilead Band Director Ross Runyon arranged music for the Veterans Day ceremony and the speaker was Ric Lyle, U.S. Air Force Retired.
Color Guard at the Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11.