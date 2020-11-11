Edison receives GIS grant

EDISON — Village Administrator Mary Neviska reported to Edison council that the village has received a grant for Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping for village sewer and water lines.

Neviska said she applied for the grant last spring in cooperation with Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP.) She assumed they wouldn’t be getting the grant since they hadn’t responded all summer. She was happy to get the news this month and she is enthusiastic to be able to have this service for the village.

At the end of the project the Edison street workers will be given a tablet that they can take with them if there is a problem with sewers.

“If they need to find a sewer line, it will be right there at the touch of a button,” said Neviska.

Neviska reported that she had obtained several estimates for the Lewis house and property that is owned by the village and is adjacent to the village maintenance building. The lowest and best estimate she chose is $8,450 to remove the siding from the house.

The cost is due to the asbestos in the siding. $6,520 is the amount to tear down and clear away the building.

In other business:

• A second reading was given for the village appropriations for 2021.

• Mayor Patti Feustal thanked all who voted and supported the village with the passing of the two levy renewals on the ballot this year.

• Feustal asked for volunteers for a planning committee for the village. She would like to have five on the committee and asked for suggestions for business people. The first item in planning will be to update zoning and building codes. She also would like to put in place a two year, five year and ten year plan for the village.

• The Sheriff’s Office report was presented. Feustal will be speaking with a Sheriff Deputy about the community response to their enforcement.

• Council approved Resolution 2020-06 that approves the updates of guardrails on State Route 95. This is needed for the state to proceed with the work.

• Payment for October bills was approved for $19,366.20 and for November payments of $4,175.11.

• The next meeting of Edison Council will be Monday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.