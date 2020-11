MOUNT GILEAD — On Monday the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Morrow County Coroner’s Office and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, identified the body found in the Johnsville Trailer Park on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Mark R. Williams, 57 of Marion. Williams last had contact with friends and family on Oct. 24.

This matter remains under investigation by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff John L. Hinton.