Application webinar for COVID relief grants set Wednesday

MOUNT GILEAD — At least 50 Morrow County businesses can secure $10,000 each in COVID-19 business relief grants through the Ohio Development Services Agency. All of Ohio’s 88 counties are being allotted a minimum of 50 grants through the Ohio Development Services Agency on a first-come, first-serve basis, until Nov. 22, 2020.

After that date, any unclaimed grant allocations would become available on a statewide basis. To assist businesses with their applications, the Morrow County Development Office and the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce will jointly hold an informational webinar on Nov. 11 at 3 p.m.

The Small Business Relief Grant provides a total of $125 million statewide to for-profit businesses employing no more than 25 total or full-time equivalent employees as of Jan. 1, 2020. Such businesses must have a physical location in Ohio and earn at least 90 percent of their revenue from activities based here.

In addition to the Small Business Relief Grant, the State of Ohio has created the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund that will provide liquor permit holders, including bars, restaurants, distilleries, wineries and private clubs $2,500 in support of COVID-19 expenses. Background on both grant programs can be found at BusinessHelp.Ohio.Gov

Local businesses with application questions are encouraged to attend the Morrow County COVID Business Grant Webinar on Nov. 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. as per below:

