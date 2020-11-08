County moves to Red status

MOUNT GILEAD — As the coronavirus entered its ninth month, the county was elevated to a Red alert last Thursday.

“As of Nov. 5, Morrow County is on an Alert Level 3 — Red of the Public Health Advisory System,” according to the Morrow County Health District’s Facebook page.

That same day it listed 541 COVID-19 cases in the county, with 2 deaths and 349 residents having recovered. There were 304 males and 237 females listed as having tested positive to date.

Ages ranged from one to 91 with an average age of 40.

ALERT LEVELS

• LEVEL 1 YELLOW: Active exposure and spread. Follow all current health orders.

• LEVEL 2 ORANGE: Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution. Follow all current health orders.

• LEVEL 3 RED: Very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible. Follow all current health orders.

• LEVEL 4 PURPLE: Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services. Follow all current health orders.

The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the state Sunday.

A total of 250,268 (+4,541) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,517 (+11) deaths and 20,497 (+102) hospitalizations.

There are a presumed 184,556 recovered cases in the state.

Sunday’s numbers pushed Ohio past the quarter-million mark for case numbers, which the state first started recording in March.

For information visit: coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home

