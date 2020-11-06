SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

You are hereby notified that a special meeting of the Morrow County Hospital Board Appointing Authority has been called for the following purpose:
To approve the Appointing Authority’s meeting minutes; and to consider filling any vacant seats on the board of the Morrow County Hospital.
The special meeting will take place on Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. by Zoom as detailed below.
This notice shall serve as the agenda.
The Appointing Authority continues to accept applications to the Hospital Board by email to: cheryl.heacock@co.morrow.oh.us
Meeting Information
