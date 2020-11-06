SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

You are hereby notified that a special meeting of the Morrow County Hospital Board Appointing Authority has been called for the following purpose:

To approve the Appointing Authority’s meeting minutes; and to consider filling any vacant seats on the board of the Morrow County Hospital.

The special meeting will take place on Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. by Zoom as detailed below.

This notice shall serve as the agenda.

The Appointing Authority continues to accept applications to the Hospital Board by email to: cheryl.heacock@co.morrow.oh.us

Meeting Information

Meeting link:

morrowcounty.webex.com/morrowcounty/j.php?MTID=m102d1ffa7418832db89d7f1337e10f66

Meeting number:

132 734 8508

Password:

Zpr3h3qMFB2

More ways to join:

Join by video system

Dial 1327348508@morrowcounty.webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting numb