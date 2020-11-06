Library moves to curbside services

MOUNT GILEAD — With the announcement on Nov. 5 of Morrow County moving to alert level red, the Mount Gilead Public Library is following its plan to move to curbside services. MGPL will continue to serve customers with curbside services while the alert level remains raised, a news release states.

“All of the services we offered when our doors were open will continue to be accessible while our doors are closed,” said Melissa Kipp, Director of the Mount Gilead Public Library.

“The staff is fully-trained on placing holds for customers, assisting in wireless printing and services like faxing and scanning can and will continue.”

Additionally, with the advancement in technology, the library’s catalog and digital items can always be accessed any time, any day.

Earlier this year, MGPL announced the start of an eCard program, allowing residents to submit their contact information online in exchange for a MGPL Card Number. While the card cannot be used to check out physical materials, it can be used to check out digital resources including books, audiobooks and movies.

The library will continue to operate Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the library at 419-947-5866 or staff@mglibrary.org.