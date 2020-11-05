Sheriff Hinton receives CARES Award

DELAWARE — The Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board is proud to present Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton with the 2020 CARES Award.

The award is given by the Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities and recognizes frontline workers and other leaders who have served Ohioans affected by the opioid crisis and other drug addiction.

“Sheriff Hinton really recognizes the value of community partnerships and works diligently to lead county-wide initiatives,” said DMMHRSB Executive Director Deanna Brant. “He is always providing creative feedback and is really just an integral part of planning for mental health, recovery, and support services. We really value our relationship with Sheriff Hinton and we see him as our partner in the work being done.”

Hinton’s efforts and advocacy for mental health and addiction services has been a large part of his work as sheriff. Hinton, in partnership with the DMMHRSB, launched the Morrow County Sheriff’s App in May.

The app provides county residents with jail and other sheriff’s office information, as well as one-touch access to mental health and addiction providers in the area. Since launch, the app has been downloaded by more than 600 users.

“The annual CARES Awards provide us with a means of acknowledging and thanking the frontline workers and leaders throughout the state who tirelessly serve their communities and show tremendous support for individuals and families impacted by substance use disorders and addiction,” said Cheri L. Walter, CEO of OACBHA.

“As we continue to face a great deal of stress and uncertainty, it is imperative that we all continue to fight the stigma of addiction and remind everyone that addiction is a disease, that treatment does work, and that together we must believe in recovery, promote the reality of recovery, and celebrate individuals in recovery.”

Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton is presented with the 2020 CARES Award. He is shown with Deanna Brant, executive director of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/11/web1_hinton-cares-1.jpg Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton is presented with the 2020 CARES Award. He is shown with Deanna Brant, executive director of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board. Courtesy Photo