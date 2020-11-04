MORROW COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS

Election Summary Report
Morrow County, Ohio
November 3, 2020
Summary For Jurisdiction Wide, All Counters, All Races
UNOFFICIAL CANVASS
Registered Voters 25,186
Number Report Precinct 33 – Number Reporting 33 100%
President/Vice President
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18201/25186 72.3 %
Total Votes 18,120
Biden/Harris 3,988 22.01%
Hawkins/Walker 68 0.38%
Jorgensen/Cohen 248 1.37%
Trump/Pence 13,784 76.07%
Representative to Congress
(12th District)
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %
Total Votes 17,735
Troy Balderson 13,498 76.11%
Alaina Shearer 3,691 20.81%
John S. Stewart 546 3.08%
State Senator (26th District)
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3%
Total Votes 17,418
Bill Reineke 13,466 77.31%
Craig Swartz 3880 22.28%
State Representative
(87th District)
Total
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %
Total Votes 17,320
Nicholas Barnes 4,003 23.11%
Riordan T. McClain 13,317 76.89%
County Commissioner
(Full Term Commencing 1-2-21)
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %
Total Votes 17,333
Michael L. Baker 4,082 23.55%
Timothy R. Siegfried 13,251 76.45%
County Commissioner
(Full Term Commencing 1-3-21)
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18,201/25186 72.3 %
Total Votes 17,329
Tim Abraham 12,911 74.51%
Paul G. Hinkle, Jr. 4,418 25.49%
Prosecuting Attorney
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18,201/25186 72.3 %
Total Votes 14,679
Thomas Smith 14,679 100.00%
Clerk of Court of Common Pleas
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18201/25186 72.3 %
Total Votes 14,541
Kimberly Bood 14,541 100.00%
County Sheriff
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %
Total Votes 15,033
John L. Hinton 15,033 100.00%
County Recorder
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18,201/2,5186 72.3 %
Total Votes 14,804
Dixie L. Shinaberry 14,804 100.00%
County Treasurer
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18,201/25186 72.3 %
Total Votes 14,663
Michael D. Goff 14663 100.00%
County Engineer
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18,201/25186 72.3 %
Total Votes 14,603
Bart Dennison 14,603 100.00%
1st State Board of Education
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %
Total Votes 11,369
Diana M. Fessler 11369 100%
Justice of the Supreme Court
(Full Term Commencing 1-1-21)
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %
Total Votes 14,677
Sharon L. Kennedy 9,486 64.63%
John P. O’Donnell 5,191 35.37%
Justice of the Supreme Court
(Full Term Commencing 1-2-21)
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %
Total Votes 14,579
Jennifer Brunner 6,857 47.03%
Judi French 7,722 52.97%
Judge Court of Appeals 5th District
(Full Term Commencing 2-9-21)
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %
Total Votes 13,366
Jeff Furr 5,972 44.68%
William B. Hoffman 7,394 55.32%
LOCAL ISSUES
Cardington Village (Replacement,
fire protection 1.5 Mills 5 Yrs)
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100%
Times Counted 901/1387 65.%
Total Votes 872
FOR THE TAX LEVY 543 62.27%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 329 37.73%
Cardington Village (Renewal, current
expenses 1.5 Mills 5 Yrs)
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100%
Times Counted 901/1,387 65.0 %
Total Votes 872
FOR THE TAX LEVY 502 57.57%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 370 42.43%
Chesterville Village (Replacement,
current expenses 3 Mills 5 Yrs Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100%
Times Counted 85/140 60.7%
Total Votes 85
FOR THE TAX LEVY 39 45.88%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 46 54.12%
Chesterville Village (Replacement,
current expenses 1 Mill 5 Yrs)
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100%
Times Counted 85/140 60.7 %
Total Votes 85
FOR THE TAX LEVY 47 55.29%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 38 44.71%
Edison Village (Renewal, current
expenses 3 Mills 5 Yrs)
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100%
Times Counted 196/292 67.1%
Total Votes 194
FOR THE TAX LEVY 110 56.70%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 84 43.30%
Edison Village (Renewal, street and
storm sewers 1.5 Mills 5 Yrs)
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100%
Times Counted 196/292 67.1 %
Total Votes 192
FOR THE TAX LEVY 118 61.46%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 74 38.54%
Marengo Village (Renewal, current
expenses 2.5 Mills 5 Yrs)
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100%
Times Counted 111/190 58.4 %
Total Votes 105
FOR THE TAX LEVY 55 52.38%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 50 47.62%
Mt. Gilead Village (Renewal,
recreational purposes 1 Mill 5 Yrs)
Number of Precincts 4
Precincts Reporting 4 100%
Times Counted 1519/2501 60.7%
Total Votes 1456
FOR THE TAX LEVY 914 62.77%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 542 37.23%
Mt. Gilead Village NW (Local Option
Wine Mixed Beverages)
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100%
Times Counted 485/790 61.4%
Total Votes 469
YES 308 65.67%
NO 161 34.33%
Bennington Township (Renewal,
maintaining and operating
cemeteries)
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100%
Times Counted 1,645/2,201 74.7%
Total Votes 1,588
FOR THE TAX LEVY 872 54.91%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 716 45.09%
Bennington Township (Renewal,
general construction 2 Mills 3 Yrs)
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100%
Times Counted 1,645/2201 74.7 %
Total Votes 1,594
FOR THE TAX LEVY 1,069 67.06%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 525 32.94%
Canaan Township (Renewal, fire
protection 2.5 Mills 5 Yrs)
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100%
Times Counted 262/353 74.2 %
Total Votes 256
FOR THE TAX LEVY 160 62.50%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 96 37.50%
Cardington Township (Renewal, fire
protection 1.5 Mills 5 Yrs)
Number of Precincts 3
Precincts Reporting 3 100%
Times Counted 1,525/2,176 70.1 %
Total Votes 1,483
FOR THE TAX LEVY 1,004 67.70%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 479 32.30%
Chester Township-Chester Crossing
(Local Option sale of beer liquor)
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100%
Times Counted 960/1359 70.6 %
Total Votes 948
YES 603 63.61%
NO 345 36.39%
North Bloomfield Township
(Renewal, general construction 0.5 Mill
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100%
Times Counted 1024/1,344 76.2 %
Total Votes 993
FOR THE TAX LEVY 596 60.02%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 397 39.98%
Washington Township (Renewal, fire
protection 1 Mill 5 Yrs)
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100%
Times Counted 630/927 68.0 %
Total Votes 620
FOR THE TAX LEVY 440 70.97%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 180 29.03%
Washington Township (Renewal,
cemeteries 0.5 Mill 5 Yrs)
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100%
Times Counted 630/927 68.0 %
Total Votes 621
FOR THE TAX LEVY 414 66.67%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 207 33.33%
Galion City School District
(Renewal, current
expenses 7.73 Mills)
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100%
Times Counted 122/166 73.5 %
Total Votes 119
FOR THE TAX LEVY 41 34.45%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 78 65.55%
Mt. Gilead Public Library (Renewal,
current expenses 1 Mill 5 Yrs)
Number of Precincts 15
Precincts Reporting 15 100%
Times Counted 148/6000 69.1 %
Total Votes 024
FOR THE TAX LEVY 2,416 60.04%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 1,608 39.96%
Morrow County MRDD (Whetstone)
(Additional, operations programs
Number of Precincts 33
Precincts Reporting 33 100%
Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %
Total Votes 17,662
FOR THE TAX LEVY 8,442 47.80%
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 9,220 52.20%
Results are unofficial until certified by the Morrow County Board of Elections.