MORROW COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS

Election Summary Report

Morrow County, Ohio

November 3, 2020

Summary For Jurisdiction Wide, All Counters, All Races

UNOFFICIAL CANVASS

Registered Voters 25,186

Number Report Precinct 33 – Number Reporting 33 100%

President/Vice President

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18201/25186 72.3 %

Total Votes 18,120

Biden/Harris 3,988 22.01%

Hawkins/Walker 68 0.38%

Jorgensen/Cohen 248 1.37%

Trump/Pence 13,784 76.07%

Representative to Congress

(12th District)

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %

Total Votes 17,735

Troy Balderson 13,498 76.11%

Alaina Shearer 3,691 20.81%

John S. Stewart 546 3.08%

State Senator (26th District)

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3%

Total Votes 17,418

Bill Reineke 13,466 77.31%

Craig Swartz 3880 22.28%

State Representative

(87th District)

Total

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %

Total Votes 17,320

Nicholas Barnes 4,003 23.11%

Riordan T. McClain 13,317 76.89%

County Commissioner

(Full Term Commencing 1-2-21)

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %

Total Votes 17,333

Michael L. Baker 4,082 23.55%

Timothy R. Siegfried 13,251 76.45%

County Commissioner

(Full Term Commencing 1-3-21)

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18,201/25186 72.3 %

Total Votes 17,329

Tim Abraham 12,911 74.51%

Paul G. Hinkle, Jr. 4,418 25.49%

Prosecuting Attorney

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18,201/25186 72.3 %

Total Votes 14,679

Thomas Smith 14,679 100.00%

Clerk of Court of Common Pleas

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18201/25186 72.3 %

Total Votes 14,541

Kimberly Bood 14,541 100.00%

County Sheriff

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %

Total Votes 15,033

John L. Hinton 15,033 100.00%

County Recorder

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18,201/2,5186 72.3 %

Total Votes 14,804

Dixie L. Shinaberry 14,804 100.00%

County Treasurer

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18,201/25186 72.3 %

Total Votes 14,663

Michael D. Goff 14663 100.00%

County Engineer

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18,201/25186 72.3 %

Total Votes 14,603

Bart Dennison 14,603 100.00%

1st State Board of Education

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %

Total Votes 11,369

Diana M. Fessler 11369 100%

Justice of the Supreme Court

(Full Term Commencing 1-1-21)

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %

Total Votes 14,677

Sharon L. Kennedy 9,486 64.63%

John P. O’Donnell 5,191 35.37%

Justice of the Supreme Court

(Full Term Commencing 1-2-21)

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %

Total Votes 14,579

Jennifer Brunner 6,857 47.03%

Judi French 7,722 52.97%

Judge Court of Appeals 5th District

(Full Term Commencing 2-9-21)

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %

Total Votes 13,366

Jeff Furr 5,972 44.68%

William B. Hoffman 7,394 55.32%

LOCAL ISSUES

Cardington Village (Replacement,

fire protection 1.5 Mills 5 Yrs)

Number of Precincts 2

Precincts Reporting 2 100%

Times Counted 901/1387 65.%

Total Votes 872

FOR THE TAX LEVY 543 62.27%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 329 37.73%

Cardington Village (Renewal, current

expenses 1.5 Mills 5 Yrs)

Number of Precincts 2

Precincts Reporting 2 100%

Times Counted 901/1,387 65.0 %

Total Votes 872

FOR THE TAX LEVY 502 57.57%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 370 42.43%

Chesterville Village (Replacement,

current expenses 3 Mills 5 Yrs Total

Number of Precincts 1

Precincts Reporting 1 100%

Times Counted 85/140 60.7%

Total Votes 85

FOR THE TAX LEVY 39 45.88%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 46 54.12%

Chesterville Village (Replacement,

current expenses 1 Mill 5 Yrs)

Number of Precincts 1

Precincts Reporting 1 100%

Times Counted 85/140 60.7 %

Total Votes 85

FOR THE TAX LEVY 47 55.29%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 38 44.71%

Edison Village (Renewal, current

expenses 3 Mills 5 Yrs)

Number of Precincts 1

Precincts Reporting 1 100%

Times Counted 196/292 67.1%

Total Votes 194

FOR THE TAX LEVY 110 56.70%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 84 43.30%

Edison Village (Renewal, street and

storm sewers 1.5 Mills 5 Yrs)

Number of Precincts 1

Precincts Reporting 1 100%

Times Counted 196/292 67.1 %

Total Votes 192

FOR THE TAX LEVY 118 61.46%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 74 38.54%

Marengo Village (Renewal, current

expenses 2.5 Mills 5 Yrs)

Number of Precincts 1

Precincts Reporting 1 100%

Times Counted 111/190 58.4 %

Total Votes 105

FOR THE TAX LEVY 55 52.38%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 50 47.62%

Mt. Gilead Village (Renewal,

recreational purposes 1 Mill 5 Yrs)

Number of Precincts 4

Precincts Reporting 4 100%

Times Counted 1519/2501 60.7%

Total Votes 1456

FOR THE TAX LEVY 914 62.77%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 542 37.23%

Mt. Gilead Village NW (Local Option

Wine Mixed Beverages)

Number of Precincts 1

Precincts Reporting 1 100%

Times Counted 485/790 61.4%

Total Votes 469

YES 308 65.67%

NO 161 34.33%

Bennington Township (Renewal,

maintaining and operating

cemeteries)

Number of Precincts 2

Precincts Reporting 2 100%

Times Counted 1,645/2,201 74.7%

Total Votes 1,588

FOR THE TAX LEVY 872 54.91%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 716 45.09%

Bennington Township (Renewal,

general construction 2 Mills 3 Yrs)

Number of Precincts 2

Precincts Reporting 2 100%

Times Counted 1,645/2201 74.7 %

Total Votes 1,594

FOR THE TAX LEVY 1,069 67.06%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 525 32.94%

Canaan Township (Renewal, fire

protection 2.5 Mills 5 Yrs)

Number of Precincts 1

Precincts Reporting 1 100%

Times Counted 262/353 74.2 %

Total Votes 256

FOR THE TAX LEVY 160 62.50%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 96 37.50%

Cardington Township (Renewal, fire

protection 1.5 Mills 5 Yrs)

Number of Precincts 3

Precincts Reporting 3 100%

Times Counted 1,525/2,176 70.1 %

Total Votes 1,483

FOR THE TAX LEVY 1,004 67.70%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 479 32.30%

Chester Township-Chester Crossing

(Local Option sale of beer liquor)

Number of Precincts 2

Precincts Reporting 2 100%

Times Counted 960/1359 70.6 %

Total Votes 948

YES 603 63.61%

NO 345 36.39%

North Bloomfield Township

(Renewal, general construction 0.5 Mill

Number of Precincts 2

Precincts Reporting 2 100%

Times Counted 1024/1,344 76.2 %

Total Votes 993

FOR THE TAX LEVY 596 60.02%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 397 39.98%

Washington Township (Renewal, fire

protection 1 Mill 5 Yrs)

Number of Precincts 1

Precincts Reporting 1 100%

Times Counted 630/927 68.0 %

Total Votes 620

FOR THE TAX LEVY 440 70.97%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 180 29.03%

Washington Township (Renewal,

cemeteries 0.5 Mill 5 Yrs)

Number of Precincts 1

Precincts Reporting 1 100%

Times Counted 630/927 68.0 %

Total Votes 621

FOR THE TAX LEVY 414 66.67%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 207 33.33%

Galion City School District

(Renewal, current

expenses 7.73 Mills)

Number of Precincts 1

Precincts Reporting 1 100%

Times Counted 122/166 73.5 %

Total Votes 119

FOR THE TAX LEVY 41 34.45%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 78 65.55%

Mt. Gilead Public Library (Renewal,

current expenses 1 Mill 5 Yrs)

Number of Precincts 15

Precincts Reporting 15 100%

Times Counted 148/6000 69.1 %

Total Votes 024

FOR THE TAX LEVY 2,416 60.04%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 1,608 39.96%

Morrow County MRDD (Whetstone)

(Additional, operations programs

Number of Precincts 33

Precincts Reporting 33 100%

Times Counted 18,201/25,186 72.3 %

Total Votes 17,662

FOR THE TAX LEVY 8,442 47.80%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 9,220 52.20%

Results are unofficial until certified by the Morrow County Board of Elections.

