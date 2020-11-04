Cardington makes handbook changes

During its regular meeting Nov. 2, members of Cardington Village council reviewed and made some changes before adopting the 2020 employee handbook as the replacement for the previously adopted June, 2020 version.

Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reported only 26 residents participated in the fall clean-up day. She suggested that “due to the costs incurred, the fall clean-up day be eliminated and expand the spring clean-up to two days.

In other business:

• Bills totaling $23,233.87 were approved for payment.

• Police Chief James Wallace reported the department took 55 calls for service during the month of October. He added that the department took in approximately 24 pounds of medication for Drug Take Back Day. He noted that “this is the most we’ve ever done.|”

He said Officer Kiefer will be presenting a class on e-cigarettes to five freshman classes at Cardington-Lincoln High School during the week of November 9. The department also assisted with the Halloween events that took place Oct. 30 in the village.

Council accepted the resignation of Andrew Ratliff from the position of full-time police officer effective Oct. 31. Acting on the recommendation of the mayor and police chief, council approved him as an auxiliary police officer.

• The appointment of Israel Otterbacher to the position of full-time police officer was approved effective Nov. 2.

• Council approved by resolution the mayor’s recommendation for the titling and disposition of the Bingman Properties to the Morrow County Land Bank. These parcels are located within the village.

• Village Administrator Danny Wood reported the water plant upgrade is almost complete with only minor things to be done. “We are still waiting on numbers for improvement at the wells,” he said.