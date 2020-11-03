DD levy fails; two Republicans win commissioner seats

MOUNT GILEAD — Two new Morrow County Commissioners will take the oath of office the first week in January.

One countywide issue, the Whetstone DD levy, failed by a margin of 9,220 to 8,442.

Republicans Tim Siegfried and Tim Abraham coasted to wins in the Tuesday general election.

Siegfried gained 13,251 votes to Michael Baker’s 4,082. Abraham bested Paul Hinkle Jr. by a margin of 12,911 to 4,418.

The Mount Gilead Public Library levy passed 2,16 to 1,608.

President Donald Trump picked up 13,784 votes to challenger Joe Biden’s 3,988.

Final, unofficial results can be found here: boe.morrowcountyohio.gov/final.pdf

