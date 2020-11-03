Veterans Day will be observed in Mount Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD — The sequence of events on Nov. 11 will be as follows: Beginning at 10:45 a.m., the welcome and invocation will be given.

MOUNT GILEAD — Wreaths then will be placed at the Victory Shaft by Commanders and officers of local veterans organizations and their auxiliaries; followed by music selections including the National Anthem.

A rifle salute and taps will conclude the ceremony at 11 a.m.

The Welcome and Invocation will be delivered by Ric Lyle. He is a retired Chief MSgt., having served 33 years in the US Air Force and is a veteran of the Afghanistan war on terror.

Placing wreaths for this year’s ceremony will be Jeremy Buck, Commander and Marion Busse, Auxiliary President of the VFW Nelson E. Campbell, Jr. Post 8054, Mount Gilead; Brandon Altstadt, Commander and Teresa Bowman, Auxiliary President of the AMVETS Post 87, Mount Gilead.

Musical selections, the National Anthem and Taps will be by the Mount Gilead High School Band, Ross Runyan, Director.

The Honor Guard and Firing Squad will consist of Morrow County Members of the Nelson E. Campbell, Jr. V.F.W. Post 8054 and the AMVETS Post 87, commanded by Daniel L. Fricke, Coordinator for the 2020 Veterans Day Ceremony.

Members are Fricke, Tom Graham, Harlan Park, Bill Mills, Frank Moore, Steve Montell, Richard Braddock, Matthew Casler, Gary Dilsaver, Mike McKinney, Jerry Jagger, Sam Beal, Al Forry, Brenda Harden, Gary Baker, Chad Remy, Don Broadwater, Sam Reeve, David Broadwater and Don Broadwater, Jr.

Also, a Memorial Service will be held at the Morrow County Veterans Memorial, 47, East High St., Mount Gilead, 9:30 a.m.

Memorial bricks for Morrow County service men and women will be dedicated at the ceremony. The Morrow County Veteran’s Color Guard will be in attendance to provide a rifle salute along with the playing of “Taps.” The public is invited to observe the ceremony.

This ceremony is sponsored by the Morrow County Joint Veteran’s Committee, Bruce Fissel, Commander. The ceremony will be conducted by Frank Hickman II, a member of the Joint Veteran’s Committee.