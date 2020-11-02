Halloween Cardington full of costumes

Halloween Cardington offered a variety of events that attracted more than 1,000 guests on Oct. 31.

Sponsored by Friends of Cardington, the evening began with a band concert by the Cardington-Lincoln High School Marching band on the parking ot of the First United Methodist Church directed by John Brehm. The band and the Cardington Police Department later led the parade of costumed participants to the Community Park where judging took place.

Touring the Haunted Trail in Maxwell Park were more than 300 people. This event raised over $700 for the Cardngton-Lincoln High School FFA, who helped with the trail walk.

Winners in their age groups in the costume contests were: boys: ages 0-4: Triston Cowgill; Kelzin Coats and Adam Brecken; girls: ages 0-4: Willow Butterman, Emilee Teets, McKynna Alwood; 5-7 years old: Hadlee Fetter, Owen Graham and Westin Farmer;

Ages 8-10: Aliyah Graham, Rikki Harris and Sawyer Ongalibang; Ages 11-13: Abrian Babbs, Peyton Springer and Zac Dodt; Ages 14-18: Jordan Ebert, Jenna York and J J Dodt; Ages 19 and over: Brenda Snow, Vicky Jo Whipple and Jonathan Graham.

First place winners each received $25; second place, $15 and third, $10.

Pet winners were Tiffany Shipman and Ellie; Teri Holtrey with Gigi and Dejah Rowland with Willow. Most original: Harley Meyers, Alina Babbs and Olivia Smith. Winning couple or group theme: The Watkins Family, the Nippert Family and the Nemeth Family.

Winning the house decoration contest were the Smith family at 306 Center Street, $25 prize; the Wilt family at 521 S. Marion St., $15 prize and the Crum Family at 306 Water Street, $10 prize.

Wes Goodman, secretary and spokesperson for the sponsoring Friends of Cardington, said social distancing was followed during the event where 22 Golden Tickets were distributed throughout the village

Seventeen of them were worth $25 and five, a free large pizza at Suz-E-Q’s.

There were 500 Trick or Treat visitors on East Main Street and 700 on South Marion Street.

Friends of Cardington will conduct the annual Christmas in Cardington event on Dec. 10.

Officers are Lea Ann Maceyko, president; Troy Ruehrmund, vice president of operations; Lisa Brake, vice president of events; Julie Roth, treasurer; Wes Goodman, secretary and LeAnne Gompf, director of marketing and creative.

Other board members are Dawn Ruehrmund and Mike and Kay Patterson.

Cute costumes were part of Halloween Cardington on Oct. 31. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/11/web1_cardington_halloween_2020-78.jpg Cute costumes were part of Halloween Cardington on Oct. 31. Courtesy Photo | LeAnne Gompf