Matsons observe 75th anniversary

Gerald and Pauline Matson will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 11, 1945, at the home of her parents, Frank and Alta Rathburn in Mount Gilead.

Rev. Riggs, pastor of the Marengo Methodist Church, officiated. Gerald’s parents were Norrick and Nellie Matson.

They have lived in the Mount Gilead area most of their married life, living in the house they built nearly 70 years ago. They are members of the First Baptist Church.

Gerald and Pauline are the parents of six children: Bonnie Waldbauer and Jill McNeil, both of Galion; Richard (Nancy) of London, Ohio; Steve (Vicki), Bruce (Cathy) and Joseph (Sheryl), all of Mount Gilead.

They are proud grandparents of 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Anniversary congratulations may be sent to P.O. Box 938, Galion, OH 44833.