Study: Ohio voters carry more power than most of the nation

In less than a week, Ohio votes. Actually, those who have not already mailed in ballots or participated in early voting head to the polls in a presidential election.

With that in mind, how much power do Ohio voters have when it comes to selecting a president?

Not surprisingly, Ohio voters are among the most powerful in the nation.

This week, WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report on how voter influence varies from state to state in terms of presidential and U.S. Senate elections. Ohio ranked near the top of the most powerful voters in terms of the presidential election.

The Buckeye State ranks third in the country in most powerful voters for the presidential election. Because neither Ohio U.S. Senate seat is up for election this year, it did not rank in that category.

Ohio does have a key Congressional election, with three vying for the District 1 congressional seat. Incumbent Republican Steve Chabot faces Democrat Kate Schroader and Libertarian Kevin Kahn.

Also, Ohio will select two justices on the state supreme court.

WalletHub compared the power of 2020 voters in terms of swinging the presidency and Senate. Each state received a power score for each type of election. Alaska ranked as the most powerful in both.

Following Alaska in the presidential election was Iowa, Ohio, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, Florida, New Hampshire and Montana.

The rest of the top 10 in the senate election was Montana, Maine, Iowa, Kansas, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi, North Carolina and Colorado.

