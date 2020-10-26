Edison sale of homes successful

EDISON — Village Council opened the Oct. 12 meeting with a welcome for new member April Brown, and heard a report on the Mount Gilead Library levy from Mary Siegfried.

Village Manager Mary Neviska reported on the sale of the three abandoned properties in the village. After asbestos testing, only one house had asbestos and it was found in the siding. Cost of the testing was $700.

At the auction the house on Enterprise Street went for $40,000, the house on Hill Street for $25,000 and the house on Union Street for $20,000.

Council members approved Neviska’s recommendation to divide the money from the auction between the sewer system, street fund and the general fund for auction bills.

In other business:

• A new local company with Mike Fry is doing sewer maintenance.

• A water heater and new faucet was ordered for the municipal building, using Covid-19 funding.

• Halloween plans were discussed. Date is set for Trick-or-Treat night for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-6 p.m. Council member Vicky Smith will check on any guidelines with the Health Department.

• Mayor Patti Feustal asked council to consider what streets are most in need of repair and report for next meeting, or to her.

• Feustal presented the report from the sheriff deputy patrol. Council asked Feustal to tell them their presence is appreciated. More tickets need to be written for speeding.

• Electric lines have been torn down twice last month by high trucks. The electric company suggested putting up a mast, or frame to lift the wires. Neviska will talk to the street department about putting up a mast.

• The next meeting will be Monday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.