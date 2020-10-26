Mount Gilead Drug Mart and the Morrow County Sheriff’s office partnered on National Drug Take-back Day Saturday, Oct. 24 to take back drugs. From left: Pharmacist Tom Whiston, Lt. David Walker, Detective Rob Chalfant, Katie Jackson and Annie Zaibek. A total of 253 pounds of drugs were collected.
Mount Gilead Drug Mart and the Morrow County Sheriff’s office partnered on National Drug Take-back Day Saturday, Oct. 24 to take back drugs. From left: Pharmacist Tom Whiston, Lt. David Walker, Detective Rob Chalfant, Katie Jackson and Annie Zaibek. A total of 253 pounds of drugs were collected.