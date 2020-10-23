Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 meets

Scott Horsington, American Legion Sixth District Commander, was a guest when members of Cardington’s Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 of the American Legion met. The Commander thanked Post 97 for hosting the recent 6th District meeting.

Committee reports included that of Bart Arndt, who said the recent Post 97 breakfast and fish fry were both attended very well.

Jim Morris, first vice commander, reported the Post now has 76 paid members but 49 more are needed to reach quota.

He further noted the post is accepting quotes for painting, equipment and lighting for the post home. The membership application of U.S. Navy veteran David Plotner was accepted.

Post member Bruce Fissell reminded members that Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and programs are planned throughout the county.

The wife and family of finance officer Bart Arndt were thanked for providing food for the district meeting.

Funerals were recently conducted for Charles Morris and Ronald Coleman. A Post Everlasting service was conducted for Paul Landon and Coleman.

Auxiliary Unit 97 meets

Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 97 agreed to change their quorum to five people present when they met recently.

They also agreed to change the starting time of their meetings to 6 p.m. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month.

These changes will be voted on during the November meeting.

The unit voted to donate a flag to the American Legion Post 97 and an MIA flag was also given to the Post.

Barb Arndt was thanked for preparing the luncheon for the recent Sixth District Fall Conference.

Members are asked to bring a donation for the Food Pantry and also paper products when they attend the November meeting.