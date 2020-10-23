Meetings, events

• Ohio State University Extension Family and Consumer Sciences teach the basics of home canning and preservation through a virtual series called “Food Preservation Office Hours.” All online classes are on Tuesday afternoons from 4-5 p.m. Topics include: Nov. 3: Making Jerky; and Nov. 10: Making Sauerkraut. Contact Candace Heer at OSU Extension, 419-947-1070, with questions.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_calendar-4.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.