Gilead Christian inductions

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Gilead Christian School inducted three new members into their chapter of the Ohio Scholars’ Association. To participate in OSA, qualifying students must first achieve a minimum 3.3 GPA and exemplify high levels of leadership and involvement both in the classroom and the community. This year’s inductees were senior Laura LaStoia and juniors Ella Beacom and Claudia Gamble. Members of Gilead Christian School’s OSA are front row: Ella Beacom and Laura Lastoria. Back row: Hannah Caldwell and Claudia Gamble.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Gilead Christian School inducted three new members into their chapter of the Ohio Scholars’ Association. To participate in OSA, qualifying students must first achieve a minimum 3.3 GPA and exemplify high levels of leadership and involvement both in the classroom and the community. This year’s inductees were senior Laura LaStoia and juniors Ella Beacom and Claudia Gamble. Members of Gilead Christian School’s OSA are front row: Ella Beacom and Laura Lastoria. Back row: Hannah Caldwell and Claudia Gamble. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_GCS-scholars-1.jpg On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Gilead Christian School inducted three new members into their chapter of the Ohio Scholars’ Association. To participate in OSA, qualifying students must first achieve a minimum 3.3 GPA and exemplify high levels of leadership and involvement both in the classroom and the community. This year’s inductees were senior Laura LaStoia and juniors Ella Beacom and Claudia Gamble. Members of Gilead Christian School’s OSA are front row: Ella Beacom and Laura Lastoria. Back row: Hannah Caldwell and Claudia Gamble. Courtesy Photo | Aleta Jones