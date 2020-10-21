Cardington finalizes trick or treat

CARDINGTON — Final preparations for Trick or Treat Night were discussed when Village Council met Monday, Oct. 19.

Trick or Treat will be held in the village on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Friends of Cardington is sponsoring the event, which will include music by the Cardington-Lincoln High School marching band.

Following Trick or Treat hours, there will be a Halloween Walk from 7 to 9 p.m. held in the Maxwell Park. Walkers are asked to park in the parking lot of the Cardington Church of the Nazarene and walk to the park.

There will be golf carts available for those who wish to be transported.

In other business:

• Council approved the employment of Patrick D. Moodispaugh as a permanent full-time street worker effective Oct. 19. He has been a temporary, full-time employee.

• Approved a resolution certifying to the county auditor for inclusion on the tax duplicate the amounts owed to the village for delinquent water and sewer charges.

• Approved full-time police officer Mark Colburn, effective Oct. 19. Police Chief James Wallace reported the department received 54 calls for service in September. He said Lt. Winkler is now the Department Certified Instructor in Taser training. Officer Mark Colburn certified Officer Andrew Ratliff in the use of speed detection devices.

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman said the department has made 194 runs this year, up from 2019. He said Fire Prevention Week was observed and the department distributed packs to elementary students.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the village to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement Program for the 2021 Multi-Street Storm Sewer Improvement Project.

• Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reported the essay she had submitted nominating Fire Chief Gary Goodman for the Small Town American Civic Volunteer Award, was one of the top 100 submitted but the village was not a cash winner. Goodman will receive a certificate and will be recognized on the CivicPlus website.

Fry explained the Revised CARES Act with HP 614. Following discussion and acting on her advice, council members agreed to not participate at this time.

• Bills totaling $45,329.30 were approved for payment.

Council discussed memorializing the late Cheyenne Marteney, an 18-year street employee with the village who passed away Oct. 13. This will be done on Arbor Day, 2021. Marteney was praised by council members for his dedication to the village during his years of tenure.

Council member Troy Ruehrmund reported Friends of Cardington will be reorganizing during a meeting on • Oct. 27.