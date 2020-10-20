Cardington-Lincoln High School plans homecoming

CARDINGTON — Although there will be some changes because of the COVID-19 virus the 2020 Cardington-Lincoln High School Homecoming ceremony will be held Friday, Oct.23.

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held on the Fisher Athletic Field prior to the kick off of the game with the Pirates hosting Northridge.

Queen candidates are seniors Isabelle Crum, Alexis Howard and Liz Long. King candidates are Mason White, Trey Brininger and Zach Lester.

Attendants are Kaleigh Ufferman, junior; Jade Delawder, sophomore and Abby Ufferman, freshman.

Also participating will be the 2019 queen, Grace Struck, daughter of Michael and Sarah Struck, and a student at Bowling Green State University.

Crum, daughter of Matt and Amie Crum, is active with the FFA, National Honor Society, Improv and is a varsity cheerleader. Honors include winner of the state proficiency in nursery operation; outstanding leadership award in varsity cheer and a state degree recipient. She is employed with Singing Springs Nursery.

She will be escorted by king candidate Zach Lester.

Lester is the son of Scott and Amy Lester and is active with the FFA and FCA. He also plays football and basketball. He has earned an academic award, and is a three-year letterman in football and two-year lettermanin basketball.

Howard, daughter of Scott and Jennifer Howard, belongs to the Drama Club, band, National Honor Society, FFA, is a cheerleader and dances at the Academy of Rising Stars. She was the junior homecoming attendant in 2019, is secretary of the band and National Honor Society and is vice president of the Drama Club.

She will be escorted by king candidate Mason White.

White is the son of Travis and Tabitha White, and is active in cross country, basketball and track and belongs to the National Honor Society and the Spanish Club. Mason helps to coach the youth cross country organizations and St. John Lutheran Church (Windfall).

He is a three-time all-conference award winner in cross country and Academic All-Ohio, cross country and two-time state qualifier in cross country.

Liz Long, daughter of Eric and Marcie Long, is involved with varsity volleyball the Spirit Club, Spanish Club and is on the student council and the National Honor Society where she serves as vice president and is the senior class president. She earlier served as vice president of her freshman and sophomore classes and was junior class president.

She will be escorted by king candidate Trey Brininger, son of Linda and Tod Brininger. He is active with football, basketball, baseball, Spirit Club and the FCA. He was named to the first-team KMAC football and basketball and first-team all district in the same sports.

Junior attendant Ufferman, is the daughter of Mike and Ashlie Ufferman.

She plays varsity volleyball and softball. She was named most improved in volleyball. She belongs to the All Honors Classes and has a GPA of 4.3.

She will be escorted by Nate Hickman, son of Sarah and Dave Hickman.

Sophomore attendant Jade Delawder is the daughter of Wade and Liz Deeze- Delawder. She has been a cheerleader for two years, played basketball two years; and is a three year member of FFA. She has held membership with Free 4-All 4-H for seven years and is vice president.

She won the Pirate Award for Cheer; the Dairy Award for FFA. Her hobbies include raising chickens and rabbits, going to the beach and riding the Razor

She will be escorted by Ayden Plowman, son of Jen Plowman.

Freshman attendant Abby Ufferman is the daughter of Mike and Ashlie Ufferman. She plays volleyball and belongs to the Spirit Club. She likes hanging out with friends and family.

She will be escorted by Owen Carpenter, son of Rachel and Ryan Carpenter.

Shown, from left, back row: Jade Delawder, sophomore attendant, Kayleigh Ufferman, junior attendant; Trey Brininger, king candidate; Zach Lester, king candidate; Mason White, king candidate; and Abby Ufferman, freshman attendant. Seated: Queen candidates: Liz Long, Isabelle Crum and Alexis Howard, all seniors. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_Homecoming-court-2020.jpeg Shown, from left, back row: Jade Delawder, sophomore attendant, Kayleigh Ufferman, junior attendant; Trey Brininger, king candidate; Zach Lester, king candidate; Mason White, king candidate; and Abby Ufferman, freshman attendant. Seated: Queen candidates: Liz Long, Isabelle Crum and Alexis Howard, all seniors. Courtesy Photo