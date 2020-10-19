Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE


Oct. 12-18

Harassment, Road 57, Troy

Assist other Agency, SR 61, Gilead

Harassment, Road 179, Chester

Domestic, Road 105, Gilead

Juvenile complaint, Road 50, Perry

Vandalism, Road 108, Franklin

Domestic, Edison

Suspicious person, SR 229, South Bloomfield

Assist other Agency, Road 211, Bennington

Domestic, Road 34, Washington

Suspicious vehicle, Road 25, Chester

Assist other Agency, SR 229, Bennington

Threats, Road 108, Franklin

Vandalism, Road 25, Lincoln

Theft, Road 156, Westfield

Domestic, Road 25, Harmony

Accident, SR 61, Bennington

Harassment, SR 61, Bennington

Assist other Agency, Road 40, Congress

Suspicious vehicle, SR 97, Troy

Assist other Agency, Road 24, Peru

Assist other Agency, I-71, Harmony

Harassment, Road 179, Chester

Assist other Agency, Road 232, Harmony

Theft, SR 95, Chester

Juvenile complaint, Road 59, Canaan

Theft, Road 21, Westfield

Vandalism, Road 108, Franklin

Assist other Agency, SR 61, Bennington

Assist other Agency, Road 80, Perry

Harassment, Chesterville

Animal call, Road 29, Congress

Assist other Agency, SR 314, Perry

Stolen vehicle, Road 208, Bennington

Suspicious person, Road 204, South Bloomfield

Private property crash, SR 61, Washington

Suspicious person, Road 237, Gilead

Theft, SR 309, Washington

Assist other Agency, Road 112, Gilead

Assist other Agency, Mt. Gilead

Suspicious vehicle, Fulton

Domestic, Road 169, Lincoln

Harassment, Road 108, Franklin

Private property crash, SR 42, Perry

Assist other Agency, Road 24, Lincoln

Suspicious vehicle, SR 61, Bennington

Animal call, SR 309, Washington

Livestock in roadway, Road 24, Peru

Suspicious vehicle, Road 226, Peru

Suspicious vehicle, Road 212, Bennington

Suspicious vehicle, Fulton

Suspicious person, SR 288, North Bloomfield