Gleaners make donation

Chester Arbor of the Gleaner Fraternal Insurance Society has initiated a community IMPACT activity by presenting each of the eight Morrow County Food Pantries with a monetary donation. In addition to the donation, members are bringing non-perishable donations to gatherings to fill the blessing boxes located throughout the county. This will be an ongoing project. Shown are, from left: Joanne Trainer, chairman of the committee; Teresa Shipman representing the Job and Family Services Food Pantry and Bret Foster, Chester Arbor member.

Courtesy Photo