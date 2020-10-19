MORROW COUNTY TRICK OR TREAT TIMES/DATES

Cardington: Trick or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m. The Annual Costume Parade and Contest with prizes in the American Legion Community Park. The parade will “step off” from the First United Methodist Church. Back by popular demand, the Haunted Trail will be from 7-9 p.m. in Maxwell Park.

Chesterville: Saturday Oct. 31. 5-6:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat at the old Highland North Schoolgrounds. Will stay socially distanced & still let the kids collect candy & hand out candy to the kids. If you feel more comfortable letting the kids get the candy themselves while you watch from inside your vehicle feel free to do that.

Iberia: Cancelled.

Edison: Not provided.

Johnsville: Thursday Oct. 29. 6-7:30 p.m. Asking kids/parents to come to the Johnsville Fire Station and/or the Perry Cook Library for Trick or Treat.

Mount Gilead: Saturday Oct. 31. Traditional trick-or-treat from 4:30-6 p.m. Residents are asked to use social distancing, give out only pre-packaged candy and to wear gloves and masks while giving out candy and for those going door to door.

Sparta: Saturday Oct. 31. 5-6 p.m.

Marengo: Saturday Oct. 31. 5-6:30 p.m.

Fulton: Saturday Oct. 31. 5-6 p.m.

All are subject to change should circumstances warrant it. Direct all questions/comments to the respective village administration.