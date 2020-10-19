SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

Morrow County Park District The Morrow County Park District will hold a Special Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The purpose of the special meeting is to discuss potential land acquisition for the Flying Squirrel Preserve and the upcoming Ohio Public Works Commission Round 15 grant application. Be advised that the board does plan on going into executive session at some point during this meeting.

This notice serves as the meeting agenda. As per House Bill 197 authorizing virtual meetings the public can attend the following ways:

Meeting link: https://morrowcounty.webex.com/morrowcounty/j.php?MTID=me29fdac6cf7212a668fc191a67ff5a6a

Meeting number: 132 040 2419

Password: m7vCc6UyYm4

More ways to join:

Join by video system Dial 1320402419@morrowcounty.webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone +1-415-655-0001 US Toll Access code: 132 040 2419