Village, township levies on the ballot

MOUNT GILEAD — Most of the village and township levies and issues on the November 3 ballot in Morrow County are renewal levies with three replacement levies and no new levies. Mount Gilead voters will consider two renewal issues this fall.

­­­Mount Gilead Public Library renewal levy is a renewal of the 2016 library levy, which restored funding for the core library services that experienced state cuts during the 2008 recession. The 2020 renewal would maintain that funding, invest in critical updates and add support to the changing interest and needs of the community.

Mount Gilead Library Board President Mary Siegfried spoke at the Edison Council meeting about ways the levy supports the library.

She said the library’s open hours will be preserved along with staffing for six days a week. Other needs are funding major building upgrades such as a new HVAC system, drive-through window and preventive maintenance. Technology at the library also needs to be upgraded and the library board wants to add more programs for all ages.

Siegfried emphasized that this levy means no new taxes. The library Renewal levy is a 1 mill levy for 5 years. That means the owner of a home pays $35 per year for every $100,000 of a home’s assessed value.

• Mount Gilead Village also has a Renewal levy of 1 mill for 5 years For Recreational purposes. This levy maintains and operates the Mount Gilead swimming pool and recreation area on Park Avenue.

• Mount Gilead Village NW will decide on Local Option for wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor being permitted on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight. (Drive Thru 95) A D-6 liquor permit.

Other villages in the county with issues are:

• Cardington Village-Replacement for fire protection, 1.5 mills for 5 years; Cardington Village Renewal-Current expenses 1.5 mills for 5 years.

• Chesterville Village Replacement-current expenses 1 mill for 5 years; Chesterville Village Replacement-current expenses 3 mills for 5 years.

• Edison has two renewal levies on the ballot. Village Renewal-streets and storm sewers 1.5 mills for 5 years; Edison Village Renewal-current expenses 3 mills for 5 years.

• Marengo Village Renewal-Current Expenses 2.5 mills for 5 years.

Township issues include:

•Bennington Township Renewal-maintaining and operating cemeteries .75 mill for 5 years; Bennington Township Renewal-general construction 2 mills for 3 years; Canaan Township Renewal-Fire Protection 2.5 mills for 5 years; Cardington Township Renewal-Fire Protection 1.5 mills for 5 years; North Bloomfield Township Renewal-General Construction, 0.5 mills for 5 years; Washington Township Renewal-fire protection 1 mill 5 years; Washington Township Renewal-Cemeteries, 0.5 mills for 5 years.

• Chester Township – Chester Crossing Revitalization District, Local Option for Community Facility, shall the sale of beer and intoxicating liquor on days of the week other than Sunday and between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight on Sunday be permitted.