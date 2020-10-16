Meetings, events

• Drug take back event at Discount Drug Mart, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Morrow County Genealogical Society meets Oct. 24 at the Open Arms Christian Church, 8372 SR 61, Galion. The program entitled “Ghost Towns of Morrow County” will be presented by Dan Rhodebeck and Ann Artrip. Among those are Surprise, Friendsboro, Aaronsburg, Gray’s Corner, Florida Grove. Join us for a look back in time at some of the ghost towns in Morrow County. Meeting is at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Masks and social distancing required.

• The Woodward Opera House presents singer RJ Cowdery in concert on Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now; seating is limited. Due to COVID-19, masks are required at all times in the building except when eating or drinking.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_calendar-3.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.