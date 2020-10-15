Morrow County children get winter coats

MOUNT GILEAD — For the fourth year, Morrow County Elementary students will receive new, warm winter coats this fall from the Columbus organization, Coats-4-Children.

United Way of Morrow County is a sponsor for the project with Director Jodi Hayes and United Way Board member Brenda Harden helping with scheduling and delivery.

Teachers and administrators from the four Morrow County public school districts were delighted to stop by the Community Services Building Wednesday to pick up the coats. 68 children in Morrow County will receive coats with 17 coats going to each school district.

“I really didn’t realize until last year, how much the needs are of children at the elementary school,” said Abby Thompson who represented the Mount Gilead School District.

Thompson said that students and their parents were very happy to get the coats that are purchased through donations from civic groups, churches, businesses and individuals.

Harden and others were impressed with the good quality of the coats that were from department stores like Macy’s and JC Penney.

Executive Director Beverly Robinson founded the organization coats-4-children 12 years ago. She said that thousands of children in central Ohio have received coats. Robinson believes every child deserves to be warm and protected from the winter weather.

She adds that with a child’s new, warm coat comes a generous helping of confidence and self-esteem.

For more information: www.coats-4-children.org.

Coats for Morrow County children arrived Wednesday. Receiving coats are from left: Abby Thompson from Mount Gilead Schools, Sean Winkelfoos, Principal at Highland Elementary School, Brenda Harden, United Way board member and Jodi Hayes of United Way of Morrow County. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_coatsforchildren.jpg Coats for Morrow County children arrived Wednesday. Receiving coats are from left: Abby Thompson from Mount Gilead Schools, Sean Winkelfoos, Principal at Highland Elementary School, Brenda Harden, United Way board member and Jodi Hayes of United Way of Morrow County. Sentinel Photo

United Way sponsor of annual project locally