Commissioner candidates list priorities, experience

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County voters will have a choice of two candidates for each of the two County Commissioner seats on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Michael Baker and Timothy Siegfried are contesting the seat beginning Jan. 2, 2021.

Michael Baker

(Democrat)

Baker said his priority would be to work with the Sheriff and first responders to see what they need. He also has concern to keep Morrow County Hospital open and has attended meetings to try to understand the issues there.

Baker has owned Baker Service and Sales in Marengo since 1995. It is an auto service and repair business. Baker served as Mayor of Marengo six years. He worked many years in a Columbus paper mill where he had experience with union negotiations. Baker said his experience in negotiations would benefit the county in negotiating business agreements. He worked in a small mill and negotiated with large companies such as DuPont and Champion.

Tim Siegfried

(Republican)

Siegfried named his “core concerns” economic development with controlled growth, affordable housing and revitalizing our communities. He also noted that the hospital is needed and important to the community.

Siegfried believes his experience in education as a teacher and administrator would be helpful in working with people as a commissioner. He started teaching at Highland in 1980 and taught there for 10 years before having the position of Elementary Curriculum Supervisor for the Morrow County Education Office. He taught and was a principal at Waldo and Heritage Elementary in the River Valley School District from 1994-2010.

Tim Abraham and Paul Hinkle are candidates for the seat beginning Jan. 3, 2021.

Tim Abraham

(Republican)

Abraham said he is not going into the Commissioner position with an agenda. He added that he enjoyed his service on the Cardington Village Council and wants to serve and do what is best for the county. He believes there is a lot to learn in the position.

Abraham served two terms on Cardington Village Council and currently serves on the Republican Central Committee. He is a former firefighter and worked with EMS and law enforcement as a Sheriff’s deputy and Mt. Gilead police officer. He has worked in the construction business and has worked for Adena Corporation since 2003.

Paul Hinkle

(Democrat)

Hinkle said his primary concern is the hospital. He added that he wants Morrow County to keep its agricultural heritage and at the same time increase business and build affordable housing.

Hinkle has served on the Morrow County Hospital Board and is presently a board member for Morrow DD/Whetstone Industries. He has served as Fiscal Officer for Peru Township for 18 years and was a Peru Township Trustee 15 years prior to that. Hinkle is owner of Hinkle Construction that does general construction. He is a member of Marengo United Methodist Church and a Mason.

General election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_5e78eb44a4a0e.image_.jpg General election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Courtesy Photo