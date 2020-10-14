C-L board approves bus purchase

CARDINGTON — Meeting through the Zoom medium, members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education approved the purchase of a new 72-passenger bus.

In other business:

• Approved was the following federal and relief funding submitted by district treasurer Jon Mason: Elementary and Secondary School emergency Relief Fund, $188,259.97; Coronavirus Relief Fund, $57,605.00 and Broadband Ohio Connectivity Grant, $151,466.16.

• Superintendent Brian Petrie noted that 62 students from the classes in 2019-2020, had been awarded academic “C” letters in recognition of each attaining a 3.66 grade point average. He noted this is the first time for this recognition.

• Board member Quinn Maceyko also recognized Mary McAlister, former teacher in the Cardington Schools, who passed away September 19. Maceyko noted she had served on the county board of education, assuming the seat of her husband, Wilbur, who passed away in 1988.

• Petrie addressed school start time when there is a one-hour delay in school opening. He said the high school students would take their studies on line while students in grades K-8 would open on a one-hour delay.

• The board accepted the resignation of Nicholas Dewalt, K-8 music, effective October 9, 2020. Named certified subs are Jane Perry and Katie Porteus, both on an as-needed basis.

Perry is eligible upon completion of ODE substitute teacher requirements and Porteus is licensed area high school 7-12 English; library/media and reading K-12.