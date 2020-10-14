Halloween Hootenanny bring spooky fun to Ariel-Foundation Park

MOUNT VERNON — Ariel-Foundation Park is pleased to bring the Halloween Hootenanny to life on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 4-6 p.m. on The Lakes side of the park.

This event is a collaboration among the park, the Mount Vernon Music & Arts Festival and the City of Mount Vernon, and is sponsored by Carpenter Dental Group and Steve Fleckenstein of Nissan North.

The park is encouraging guests to stagger their arrival times in order to limit crowd size. Last names starting with A-F arrive at 4 p.m., G-M at 4:20 p.m., N-S at 4:40 p.m. and T-Z at 5 p.m. This will aid in social distancing.

A variety of local musicians will be stationed between the Park National Bank Pavilion and the Kiwanis Pavilion. Storytellers will be located around the lakes, expertly weaving animated family friendly spooky talks and costumed characters will be walking around greeting families and will be available for photo opportunities.

Knox Rocks, a popular community group organized by Ann Weisent, will be hiding a large number of painted art rocks with a Halloween theme throughout the park. Families are encouraged to treasure hunt by finding the rocks and taking them to an appropriate downtown merchant (a list will be available) to receive a goody bag. Pumpkins decorated by local children and families will also be displayed throughout the event.

Ariel-Foundation Park will hand out coupons from local businesses to each child in attendance, while supplies last. Families are encouraged to come in costume to the event. Food vendors on hand will include Annie’s Concessions and Round Hill Dairy. There will be no trick or treating at this event. General parking will be located at Schnormeier Event Center and Urton Clock House; guests will need to walk to The Lakes. Accessible parking only will be around The Lakes.

Masks are required when you cannot maintain a distance of six feet or greater from other parties. A Halloween mask does not qualify as a facial covering. Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for listening to the musicians and storytellers.

This event is free. In case of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled. For all the latest information, visit www.arielfoundationpark.org.