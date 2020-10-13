Village encourages safety while trick-or-treating

MOUKNT GILEAD — The village will be encouraging trick-or-treaters to visit the community during the hours of 4:30 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Those wishing to pass out candy are asked to use only individually pre-wrapped candy, masks, and gloves to place candy in the treaters bags.

Those who are chaperones to the beggars, are ask to also wear masks as you are bound to stop and talk to other parents and individuals. Encourage children to social distance between families and only take candy from those practicing safe measures to protect the community.