Due to the recent outbreak of COVID in the community the Health Department has informed Mount Gilead Schools that it will not be able to host its planned Superintendent Search focus group meetings in person on Thursday, Oct. 15.

However, they still want the community’s input and here is a link to the survey:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfJaQ4EWpwW2gCxX2WiV2uXyX07UXH9h5IsUnij9Q1PXjG-Cw/viewform