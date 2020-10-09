Meetings, events

• Morrow County Trump Truck Rally, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. at Morrow County Fairgrounds or join the Trump Truck train rally anywhere on the route. You can decorate your truck with Trump for President. Rally ends with Jim Jordan or back to the fairgrounds for Congressman Troy Balderson.

• The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors will meet on Monday, Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. in the Miller Center, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. The meeting is open to the public. If you wish to address the board you may call 419-718-4242 to be placed on the agenda.

• Drug take back event at Discount Drug Mart, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• A representative with AARP, Medicare Plans, will be available to answer any questions regarding Medicare. This is an educational event that is open to public. This is an open house format, no appointment is necessary. Mount Gilead Library Annex Building, community meeting room; Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dec. 7, 1-4 p.m. Sponsor is AARP, United Healthcare.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

