Cardington parks open again

CARDINGTON — Village Council approved the reopening of village parks during the Oct. 5 meeting.

These include Heimlich and Maxwell Parks and the Community Park. It was noted there will be no rest rooms open, though, because they are normally closed for the winter by October.

In other matters:

• Council accepted the resignation of Megan Holzwart (Ewing) from the position of full-time police officer effective Oct, 12. She has taken a position with the Marion City Police Department,

• Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reporting on revenues, said they were higher in 2020 by $76,279.81 and noted this is from the WSRLA Loan disbursement received this month. She also noted the BWC refund will be made this month.

“This refund is based on the billed premium for the policy period of July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. The village paid $15,590 during that time period,” she said.

• Bills approved for payment totaled $38,194.18 and included the second lease payment on the police department cruiser in the amount of $14,996.19.

• Prior to council’s regular meeting, the semi-annual joint meeting was held with the Cardington Township Trustees and the Glendale Union Cemetery Board. This meeting was delayed from its scheduled date of the first council meeting in May because of the COVID-19 virus.

Doug Heacock, whose term as the township representative on the Glendale Union Cemetery Board, expired, was reappointed to that position with unanimous agreement. Other trustees of Cardington Township are Mike Patterson and Brandon Strain. Darla Hardwick is clerk.

Glendale Union Cemetery trustees are Jim Morris, representing Cardington Village; Heacock, representing the township; and Scott Carsner who was absent from this meeting. Vickie Ullom is clerk.

• Council will meet next on Oct. 19.