Village’s street, sidewalk work continues

MOUNT GILEAD — Street work continues in the village, with the patching of High Street completed.

Sidewalk replacement along the village park property bounded by Park Avenue and Cherry Street is slated to begin this week, village council learned Monday night. The work will be performed by Canaan Concrete.

The crack sealing of streets is being done by American Paving, according to Village Administrator Derek Allen’s report.

Mayor Jamie Brucker said the sealing helps preserve the base, which ultimately extends the life of the roads.

“This year two streets were paved and the crack filling completed where preventive maintenance was needed. As next year’s budget gets approved soon by council, we hope to see more streets get paved within the village limits,” Brucker said.

The sidewalk project is part of a four-year plan, according to Allen. “We want to maintain good sidewalks and make sure they are up to code,” he said.

In other business:

• A recycling grant has been submitted to Delaware Knox Marion and Morrow (DKMM) Solid Waste District. Money will be used to purchase 1,400 recycling bins.

• The iron removal aerator at the water treatment plant has been rebuilt and the detention tank beneath it cleaned.

• Work on the 2021 budget continues. Allen said the goal is to have a preliminary budget submitted to council by the Oct. 19 meeting. Three readings will be required before it is adopted and this “gives council plenty of time to review it and make changes.”

• The issue of open burning was discussed. Fire Chief Chad Swank said he will put out literature to remind residents of the rules regarding open burning within the village. A 3-foot by 3-foot by 3-foot space is the maximum allowed, Swank said.

• Council approved hiring a part-time fire department employee.