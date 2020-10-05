Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE


Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Domestic, Road 57, Troy

Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin

Assist other Agency, I-71, Bennington

Livestock in Roadway, SR 309, Washington

Suspicious vehicle, SR 288, North Bloomfield

Suspicious vehicle, SR 61, Bennington

Suspicious person, SR 656, Bennington

Animal call, Road 9, Gilead

Livestock in roadway, Road 40, North Bloomfield

Domestic, SR 656, South Bloomfield

Assist other Agency, Road 194, South Bloomfield

Theft, Road 108, Franklin

Burglary, Road 191, Bennington

Domestic, SR 229, Peru

Theft, SR 61, Lincoln

Theft, Road 22, Perry

Juvenile complaint, Road 34, Washington

Harassment, Road 21, Westfield

Suspicious person, Road 24, Peru

Disabled vehicle, SR 42, Gilead

Animal call, SR 656, South Bloomfield

Domestic, SR 95, Franklin

Livestock in roadway, Road 24, Peru

Violation Protection ORoader, Edison

Burglary, Road 59, Canaan

Suspicious person, Mount Gilead

Forgery, Road 50, Troy

Harassment, Road 108, Franklin

Fight, Road 108, Franklin

Suspicious vehicle, Road 161, Lincoln

Assist other Agency, Road 156, Westfield

Neighbor dispute, Road 211, Bennington

Private property crash, SR 61, Bennington

Assist other Agency, Road 102, Congress

Domestic, Road 51, Washington

Suspicious person, Road 59, Perry

Prowler, Road 108, Franklin

Suspicious person, Road 108, Franklin

Assist other Agency, SR 656, Bennington

Suspicious vehicle, SR 61, Bennington

Domestic, Road 179, Harmony