Six members of the Cardington FFA Chapter participated in the virtual Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference when it was held Sept. 30.

This conference is normally held at The Ohio State House located in Columbus. The Cardington chapter usually sends five members to this conference but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the conference was unable to be held in person.

The members did spend half of the day listening to inspiring messages from U.S. representative Troy Balderson and Senator Bob Patterson via Zoom call.

They also participated in a virtual workshop that was conducted by two Ohio FFA State Officers. They learned how to advocate for the agriculture industry and share their agricultural story with others. The Cardington Chapter was excited for the members who participated in the conference and thankful for the opportunity.

Pictured are the Cardington FFA students who attended the recent Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference. From left: Marcy Rollins, Camrie Meyers, Brooke Clapham, Bryce Moodispaugh, Sam West-Miller and Morgan White. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_Cardington-FFA-members-who-attended-Leadership-conference.jpg Pictured are the Cardington FFA students who attended the recent Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference. From left: Marcy Rollins, Camrie Meyers, Brooke Clapham, Bryce Moodispaugh, Sam West-Miller and Morgan White. Courtesy Photo