Trio wins Family History Treasure Hunt awards

MOUNT GILEAD — All three of the 4-H members who won the 2020 Family History Treasure Hunt project awards were present at the Sept. 26 meeting of the Morrow County Genealogical Society.

The award winners are: Annabelle Cooper, first year; Abby Leonhard, second year; and Fletcher Gompf, third year. Each of them shared highlights of their projects. They received a plaque and a one-year membership to MCGS.

Annabelle, representing Triple R Bar 4-H club, told about scanning and preserving old family photos as well as completing pedigree charts for her family.

Abby, representing Johnsville Jolly Farmers and Farmerettes 4-H Club, spoke about taking a trip to Pennsylvania to find the tombstones of her great grandparents and great great grandparents as well as visiting an old church there.

Fletcher, representing Country Crossroads 4-H Club, told about researching the fifth generation of his ancestors and finding draft cards and military records for some of them. MCGS has presented awards to the project winners for many years.

The award presentation usually takes place on Sunday during the Morrow County Fair. However, because the fair this year was limited to animal shows, the awards weren’t able to be presented until later.

Fletcher Gompf, third year project winner; Abby Leonhard, second year project winner; Ann Artrip, MCGS president; Annabelle Cooper, first year project winner. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_FB_IMG_1601198653374.jpg Fletcher Gompf, third year project winner; Abby Leonhard, second year project winner; Ann Artrip, MCGS president; Annabelle Cooper, first year project winner. Courtesy Photo | Morrow County Genealogical Society