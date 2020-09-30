COLLEGE NEWS

Ohio Wesleyan Dean’s List

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University’s 2020 spring semester Dean’s List. Local residents recognized for their academic achievements are:

Hanna Donelson of Cardington.

Katie Lester of Cardington.

Mayson Martin of Mount Gilead.

Maddie McCarthy of Ashley.

Grace Patrick of Cardington.

Darcy Picker of Mount Gilead.

Joshua Queener of Cardington.

Bridget Roddy of Mount Vernon.

Sarah-Faith Strait of Mount Gilead.

Brad Wolford of Fredericktown.

To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.