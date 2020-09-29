Chandler elected VP of Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police

WESTERVILLE — Westerville Chief of Police Charles “Cappy” Chandler was sworn in last week as Second Vice President for the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police. In this role, Chief Chandler will serve on the organization’s 13-member Executive Board in overseeing and advising on programs to advance and support the state’s law enforcement profession.

“I am honored to serve in this leadership position in the OACP representing chiefs across the state of Ohio,” said Chandler. “This is an important time in the history of law enforcement and Ohio’s Police Chiefs need to lead the way when it comes to providing input for best practices and new legislation that will affect law enforcement agencies and communities across the state.”

Chandler is a 25-year law enforcement veteran and the recipient of numerous honors, including WPD Officer of the Year and the Medal of Honor. He began his career in Morrow County.

In 2018, Chandler was appointed by Governor Kasich to serve on the Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission. He is currently the president of the Franklin County Chiefs Association.

He holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia Southern University and is a graduate of several law enforcement executive programs, including the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command and the Police Executive Leadership College (PELC).

The Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police was established in 1928 and is a fully staffed organization that offers a broad range of professional, educational and informational services. One of the organization’s main goals is to increase the public’s understanding of the role police play in maintaining our quality of community life; and to foster improvements in police education, practice and research.

CHANDLER https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_Chandler_Charles-2-.jpg CHANDLER