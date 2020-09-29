Memory Lane B&B makes guests feel at home

Nestled on 100 rolling acres on Township Road 84, Memory Lane Bed & Breakfast is “a best-kept secret,” say owners Sam and Carolyn Beal.

The business began as a happy accident.

“We started in approximately 2008. We had no idea in our wildest dreams that we’d have a bed and breakfast,” Carolyn said.

A friend who lives near Lexington operates a B&B and she had too many guests during a busy Mid-Ohio race weekend.

“She was booked full and she wanted to know if a few people could stay at our house. We ended up with a couple from Chicago that weekend and five gentlemen came from Michigan. Those five ended up coming nine straight years,” she said.

From there the Beals began incremental renovation of the farmstead — and it’s become more than a B&B.

“We offer luncheons and dinners by reservation only. We’ve had Red Hat groups, groups of elected officials, fundraisers for candidates. We do bridal and wedding showers and reunions.”

For weddings, there’s a smaller back yard that’s a more intimate venue and they can accommodate about 200 people with tents rented on the property.

There are three upstairs bedrooms and a large bathroom. Downstairs rooms are open and spacious.

They wanted to make visitors feel at home.

“Sometimes when people sign the guest book, they say it’s good to be back home. Or when guests come in the front door, they let out a big sigh and say, ‘I just feel peaceful when I come back here.’ That was my goal and to keep the integrity of the house as much as possible and weave in modern amenities.”

You can sit on the front porch swing, fish in the pond or relax by the garden.

The location is just a couple minutes off U.S. 42.

“One of the big draws is it’s very easy to get to. But yet you feel like you’re in a different place.”

Call 419-362-8171 or go to memorylanebedandbreakfast.net.

Carolyn Beal prepares snacks for guests at Memory Lane Bed & Breakfast. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_Memory-Lane-BB2.jpg Carolyn Beal prepares snacks for guests at Memory Lane Bed & Breakfast.