Posted on September 28, 2020 by Anthony Conchel Gilead Christian School: See You at the Pole News, Top Stories See You at the Pole is a yearly event where students from around the world gather around their school’s flagpole to pray. Gilead Christian School’s Sept.23 event this year was a little different due to COVID-19. Photos Courtesy of Aleta Jones. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x Load comments