Gilead Christian School students gather at ‘The Pole’

MOUNT GILEAD — See You at the Pole is a yearly event where students from around the world gather around their school’s flagpole to pray. Gilead Christian School’s Sept.23 event this year was a little different due to COVID-19.

They divided the students up into groups so that smaller groups met around the pole at different times rather than the entire school gathering as one large group.

All kindergarten-12th grade students participated, a total of 124.

See You at the Pole is an annual gathering of thousands of Christian students at school flag poles, churches, and the Internet for the purposes of worship and prayer. It is now an international event.

In this 30th year, perhaps there has never been a more important time to pray for students, school, communities and nations, national organizers say.

The name See You at the Pole came from an early brainstorming session and the vision was shared with 20,000 students in June 1990 at Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas. At 7 a.m. on Sept. 12, 1990, more than 45,000 teenagers met at school flagpoles in four states to pray.

Since then millions have taken part in the gatherings.

Gilead Christian School students took part in See You at the Pole on Sept.23. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_IMG_2735-2-.jpg Gilead Christian School students took part in See You at the Pole on Sept.23. Courtesy Photos | Aleta Jones Gilead Christian School students took part in See You at the Pole on Sept.23. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_IMG_2758.jpg Gilead Christian School students took part in See You at the Pole on Sept.23. Courtesy Photos | Aleta Jones

GCS studentstake part inannual event