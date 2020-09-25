COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Meetings, events

• Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, Discovering Nature, Oct. 8, Oct. 1 or 15, 10:15 a.m.; replaces the WEE Discover preschool program this fall. For young children and an adult. Small group activities and a packet of ideas and crafts to take home.

• Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Oct. 3. This year the walk ceremony, with the traditional Promise Garden Ceremony, will occur at 9 a.m. and will be Livestreamed. The Ohio State University at Marion will be the site of the view-only Promise Garden location from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to act.alz.org/marionohio to register for the event.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

