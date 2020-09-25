Selover library announces new hours

CHESTERVILLE — Selover Public Library will have new hours beginning Tuesday, October 6. The library will be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to being open inside, Selover Library will continue curbside pickup during these hours for anyone who does not want to come into the library to pick up their materials.

Along with books, movies, audiobooks, magazines, music, and more available for check out, Selover Library offers the following services at the library: photocopies, faxes, scanning, 3D printing, and free WiFi.

Selover Library also offers free online Story Time. With your library card, you can also access free digital resources such as eBooks, audiobooks, movies, and magazines available through OverDrive and encyclopedias, genealogy resources, Chilton auto repair manuals and more using the Ohio Web Library.

Selover Public Library is located at the corner of State Route 314 and State Route 95 in Chesterville. For more information about their services, see the library’s Website at seloverlibrary.org or call 419-768-3431.

Information from Selover Public Library.

