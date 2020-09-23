The following cases were determined in the Cardington Mayor’s court on Sept. 21:

Jamison A. Campbell, Rosevile, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Jennifer D. Chapman, Iberia, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Matthew J. Douds, Marengo, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Hannah Hull, Bucyrus, speed 35 mph in municipality, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Joshua S. Peters, Delaware, speed 25 mph in municipality, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Racheal G. Rees, Cardington, assured clear distance, guilty, paid waiver.