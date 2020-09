The family of Dwayne and Nancy Roach want to wish them happy 65th anniversary on Sept. 25, 2020. Dwayne and Nancy are from Mount Gilead, and raised their 6 daughters, in the Chesterville area.

Their daughters are Lu Ellen Ness Galion, Linda Hartwell Lebanon Tennessee, Kristy Bruce Ekalaka Montana, Mary Ann, Werman St. Charles Illinois., Lorie Duncan My. Vernon, and Jane Thompson Sunbury.

There are 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.